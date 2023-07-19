19.7.2023 6:54
Zimbabwe heading to the polls next month

Zimbabwe is heading to the polls next month but there are growing concerns about a clampdown on political freedom in the run-up.

For more, we speak to Advocate Fadzayi Mahere. #DStv403

