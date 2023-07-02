2.7.2023 7:57
by ENCA

Zimbabwe police: Saviour Kasukuwere will be arrested

Zimbabwe police say they have two warrants of arrest outstanding for South Africa-based presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere
Saviour Kasukuwere will challenge for Zimbabwe's presidency in 2023. Image: Believe Nyakudjara

Saviour Kasukuwere addresses a news conference in Harare. FILE PIC

Zimbabwe police say they have two warrants of arrest outstanding for South Africa-based presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere and will detain him if he comes home but the former Minister’s chief election agent and his lawyers say Kasukuwere is free to return to Zimbabwe whenever he chooses. eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports. Courtesy #DStv403

