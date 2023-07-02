Zimbabwe police say they have two warrants of arrest outstanding for South Africa-based presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere and will detain him if he comes home but the former Minister’s chief election agent and his lawyers say Kasukuwere is free to return to Zimbabwe whenever he chooses. eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports. Courtesy #DStv403
2.7.2023 7:57
Zimbabwe police: Saviour Kasukuwere will be arrested
