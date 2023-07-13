ZIPP’s Blue-Print To Getting Zimbabwe Back On-Track

by Prof Blessing Kasiyamhuru
Yes, you guessed it, Zimbabwe shares exactly the same challenges with other African nations like poverty, corruption, rapidly declining infrastructure, and electoral squabbles.
It is our submission that Zimbabwe has many positive things going for it, least of all its human capital which is renowned beyond its borders.
At Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) we believe that we have discovered the missing link that will push Zimbabwe as a nation towards growth, prosperity and independence.
The nation of Zimbabwe is a deeply spiritual nation and it is our belief that God is at the apex of everything we do as individuals or collectively as a nation or as humanity.
It is against this background that ZIPP shares its three pillars that shall help focus the policies of Zimbabwe towards prosperity and posterity post-2023 elections. These pillars are God as the ultimate ruler and blesser of nations; a generational mandate and outlook on all our actions, and last but not least, protecting our African pride characterised by Zimbabwean identity, African renaissance and unity.
ZIPP is ushering in a period of prosperity and posterity through a deliberate execution of an integrated programme that must inevitably touch on all aspects of the nation.
The challenge that Zimbabweans face is not so much of resources, especially capital but that of mindset shifting towards self-reliance and being masters of their own destiny. The Zimbabwean challenge of economic prosperity in our time is wider than just opening the factory doors for companies like Zisco, Zimasco, Sables, Hwange or Zesa Holdings. A holistic approach is needed before the nation can say we are now ready to open industrial giants again.
The blue-print for getting Zimbabwe back on track is within the manifesto of ZIPP.
We have a simple 10-point plan from our Manifesto that starts with God and ends with God as the ultimate blesser of nations.
ZIPP believes strongly that Jeremiah 23 verses 1 to 8 are prophesying about our nation of Zimbabwe. God is at the apex of everything that we should do as a nation. He is the king and lord of heaven and earth. All that is visible and invisible is for His glory.
Leadership Code: ZIPP shall institute a strict leadership code for all senior government officials just like our elders had in the early 1980s in Zimbabwe.
We shall implement measures to ensure the independence of all Zimbabwean Constitutional and democratic structures including the judiciary, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, army, police, traditional leaders and all other security structures.
ZIPP shall strengthen property rights in line with our generational outlook and the national identity of our country.
We shall define 200-year plans for the exploitation and utilisation of our country’s natural resources including land, minerals, water, wildlife and the environment in general.
All natural resources are strategic national assets requiring a full audit before the implementation of any utilisation plans.
Road, rail, energy and telecommunications are the primary links that need to be revived before we even open any of the industries already closed.
The main arteries of the Zimbabwean transport and communication systems must be rehabilitated, revamped and modernised.
We shall implement a full e-government solution across all proposed 15 ministries of government to ensure efficient government delivery of service.
All government services shall be electronic and real-time where applicable.
Included in the ministries shall be a monitoring and evaluation directorate within the ministry of the State President.
Performance measurement shall be a standing agenda item in the Cabinet meetings of the government of Zimbabwe.
Research and Development shall be a priority in the ZIPP-led government. For Zimbabwe to compete with the developed world, we need to leap-frog the nations by operating and the forefront of technology.
Our government shall bring in disruptive technologies and strategies into the market to ensure that we are not just followers but trendsetters in all fields of study and technology. Our nation is already blessed with arguably the most educated human resources on the continent.
ZIPP aims to attract back into the country the brilliant brains we have produced to lead us into Prosperity and Posterity.
This strategy also includes creating the right conditions for investment by Zimbabweans themselves within their country of origin. We truly believe that a bring-back-the-capital campaign aimed at Zimbabweans in the Diaspora is key for capitalising all key strategic industries that will catapult Zimbabwe to the apex of nations in Africa and the World.
Our identity as a nation is paramount for the sustainable development of Zimbabwe.
ZIPP shall facilitate discussion around our Zimbabwean and African identity and this will assist our nation in curving their own place among the community of nations.
We need to protect our languages, culture, and religions and immediately celebrate our heroes past and present in all areas of accomplishment including sports, literature, education or politics just to mention a few.
We believe the 10 points mentioned above are the foundation for a successful nation. We shall over the next few weeks share on each of the 10 points mentioned above.
Prof Blessing Kasiyamhuru 45 is President of ZIPP and running for the second time as a Presidential CandidatePost published in: Featured