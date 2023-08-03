8:30 by Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo Have your say: 3 Days Left To Another 5 YEARS

As the sun sets on the horizon, casting a gloomy shadow over the land of Zimbabwe, we find ourselves standing at the precipice of yet another election. A mere three days separate us from what appears to be a predetermined outcome—a continuation of the status quo. It is with a heavy heart that we embark upon this journey, for it is a journey that elicits somber reflection, a dark contemplation, and a profound introspection of our future.