3 Days Left To Another 5 YEARS

The deep sadness that permeates the hearts of many Zimbabweans is not one born solely out of despair or personal grievances, but rather it stems from the collective struggles we have endured for decades. Our beloved nation, once known as the breadbasket of Africa, has been reduced to a mere shadow of its former self—imprisoned by corruption, economic turmoil, and political oppression.
We stand on the verge of yet another election, a seemingly hollow exercise in democracy. The very notion of free and fair elections has become a cruel charade, a farce played out on the stage of empty promises and broken dreams. The names and faces may change, but the underlying power structures remain firmly intact, perpetuating a cycle of despair that seems impossible to break.
As we approach this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, hopelessness becomes our constant companion. Our once vibrant democracy has been reduced to a mere illusion, a mirage in the desolate landscape of broken dreams. The voice of the people, once instrumental in shaping our destiny, has been silenced, drowned out by the roar of injustice and political machinations.
Introspection takes hold in these final days, as we question our role in this seemingly never-ending saga. Have we, as citizens, neglected our duty to hold our leaders accountable? Have we allowed ourselves to be complicit in our own demise, perpetuating a system that cares not for the welfare of its people? The weight of these questions bears down upon us, leaving us weary and burdened.
The future of Zimbabwe hangs precariously in the balance, teetering on the edge of uncertainty. The outcome of this election, should we dare to call it that, will set the course for another five years of hardship, oppression, and economic struggle. We are left contemplating the significance of our individual votes, knowing all too well that the power to effect change rests in the hands of those who manipulate this broken system.
A sense of resignation pervades our thoughts, as we grapple with the realization that our hopes have been dashed time and time again. Our dreams of a prosperous Zimbabwe, a nation at peace with itself, have all but evaporated with each passing year. The sadness that grips our hearts is a result of the collective disappointment we have endured, our spirits crushed by the weight of unfulfilled promises.
In these final days, as we prepare to cast our votes, we search for glimmers of hope amidst the darkness that surrounds us. We desperately cling to the belief that change is possible, that a new dawn may yet break on this beleaguered land. It is that flicker of hope that compels us to participate in this flawed electoral process, despite the knowledge that the odds are stacked against us.
For Zimbabweans, the road ahead is fraught with uncertainty, pain, and anguish. We stand together on the precipice of another five-year struggle, trapped in a seemingly never-ending cycle of disappointment. The tone of sadness, hopelessness, contemplation, and introspection hangs heavy in the air, as we confront the reality of our situation.
And yet, even in the face of overwhelming odds, we refuse to surrender. We pledge to continue the fight for a better Zimbabwe, a nation that lives up to its full potential, where justice, peace, and prosperity prevail. With heavy hearts, we march towards yet another election, knowing that our collective voice may yet rise above the sorrow and despair that engulfs us.
Three days remain, and while the outcome may appear preordained, we choose to hold onto a glimmer of hope, however faint. For it is in the darkest of times that the flame of resilience burns brightest—the flame that fuels our enduring spirit and keeps alive the possibility of a brighter future, a Zimbabwe that we can be proud to call home.
Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo
Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher
