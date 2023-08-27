CCC Rejects 2023 Presidential Election Results

On Wednesday 23 August 2023, under the administration of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), our nation bore witness to an election marred by vote suppression and egregious abuse.

The SADC report transparently highlighted these transgressions for the global community.

Despite these overwhelming odds, the resilient Zimbabwean people came forward in vast numbers, casting their votes in the hope of a brighter and better future.

For the sake of that elder woman who walked 2km and waited in line for two whole days to cast her vote, we will not roll over and accept fictitious lies.

However, tonight, as ZEC declared their results, discrepancies have become glaringly apparent.

The outcomes did not align with the evidence from our V11s, a stark deviation that underscores the need for scrutiny.

The concerning absence of our presidential candidate’s chief election agent’s signature casts a shadow of doubt over the entire process.

The questionable actions of some ZANU PF officials, who seemingly were privy to results in advance, further tarnished the credibility and transparency of these elections.

We fear that this once-respected institution can no longer be depended upon to safeguard our votes and our democracy.

The Election Observer Mission’s preliminary report further echoes our concerns, pinpointing significant deviations from both national and international electoral standards.

We unequivocally condemn the continued intimidation faced by our agents. Some were unjustly recalled by ZEC with the intent of amending the electoral results, an act that goes against the very essence of a democratic process.

In response to these challenges, the CCC has initiated a comprehensive citizen’s review of the vote count.

This endeavor is firmly rooted in hard evidence collected from all regions of Zimbabwe.

Our grassroots movement, made up of brave volunteers, endures intimidation, harassment, and violence.

Yet, our commitment to uncovering the truth remains undeterred. ZEC’s recent announcement only serves to galvanize our resolve further.

In due course we will address our nation, illuminating the path forward. Our unwavering allegiance to the millions of Zimbabweans advocating for transformative change is as steadfast as ever.

We firmly believe that united, with truth as our compass and justice as our goal, we can and will usher in the change our nation profoundly desires.

In closing, I appeal to all champions of democracy: our quest is noble and just. Let’s remain resolute in our collective pursuit. A new chapter in our shared struggle awaits.