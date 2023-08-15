11:36 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Citizens Launch Operation Ziva Pekuvhotera, Bot Reveals Polling Stations and Candidates to Counter Voter Manipulation

In a bid to protect the integrity of the upcoming elections and counteract voter manipulation, citizens have taken matters into their own hands. Freeman Chari, a Zimbabwean software engineer currently residing in the United States, has announced the development of a bot that will assist voters in identifying their correct polling stations and the legitimate candidates endorsed by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).