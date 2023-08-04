11:39 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Democracy and Stability in Africa

In the 19th Century we had the “scramble for Africa” by the European countries, mainly by Belgium, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Few countries escaped colonisation. South Africa was different, occupied by French and Dutch settlers in the 1600’s the process of occupation and colonisation was very different to other countries. The process in Zimbabwe was similar, although dominated by the British.