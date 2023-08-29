“Gokwe, Kwekwe Voters’ Rolls Found In Chitungwiza”

The Gokwe and Kwekwe voters’ rolls were found in Chitungwiza, Unit L. However, they (ZEC) have not indicated what they will do with regard to the issue of the mix-up of candidates on ballot papers. The Gokwe and Kwekwe voters rolls that were in Chitungwiza Unit L, the issue of the wrong ballot papers that were used in Dangamvura and the issue of using postal ballots in Chitungwiza, St Mary’s.

In a statement on Monday, 28 August, WALPE said voters faced several challenges including delays in the opening of polling stations mainly in urban areas, and intimidation in rural areas. It said

WALPE also noted that some voters travelled from the polling stations where they were queuing to stations they were told their names might appear. It said:

Methodist Church in Ward 8, Dangamvura was using the wrong ballot papers since morning. They used ballot papers for Ward 11. The mistake was realised at 4 pm, moreover, as of 7 pm polling stations in areas such as Warren Park, Nyanga South and Glen Norah were yet to open.

The women’s advocacy group said there were instances where candidates appeared next to the wrong political party logo, causing confusion to the voter.