Nuncio Urges Zimbabwean Church to Tap from Rich History, Faith in Farewell Message

Harare, 04 August, 2023 / 9:24 pm (ACI Africa).
Speaking Thursday, August 3 during his farewell ceremony, Archbishop Paolo Rudelli expressed his readiness for the new mission in Colombia and the faith he has in the Zimbabwean Church despite the dynamic situation of the contemporary world.
“Society is evolving rapidly and so are the conditions in which people live their faith. I am sure that the Church in Zimbabwe will be able to profit from its rich history and the faith, commitment, professionalism, and zeal of so many Priests, religious and lay people in order to face creativity in the new times that are ahead of us,” Archbishop Rudelli said.
The Italian Archbishop who was addressing representatives of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC), the diplomatic community, and government officials at the Nunciature in Harare also acknowledged the dedication of the Catholic Church to evangelization and to the promotion of the welfare and the common good in the country
In his farewell message, Archbishop Rudelli who has been in the country since 2020 described the life of those on a diplomatic mission as “a sort of pilgrimage whose destination we know by faith, but remains also a mystery.”
“Our pilgrimage is marked of course by the many stages we travel and now as this Zimbabwean stage closes, I am ready to start a new one in Bogota, Colombia, where I will arrive on the first days of September,” he said.
He acknowledged with appreciation the support he received from the government of Zimbabwe, the local Church, and the diplomatic community for the three years he represented the Holy Father in the country.
Archbishop Rudelli went on to thank all those who walked with him during his mission in Zimbabwe, saying that pilgrimage life is not a lonely path, but one that “must be shaped by fellow travelers.”
“I am extremely grateful for the welcome I received from the very moment of my arrival in Harare in February 2020 as well as for the support given to my mission,” he said and pledged not to forget the people of God in Zimbabwe who marked and shaped his mission forever.
In his farewell message, the 53-year-old Archbishop recounted some of the challenges during his mission including COVID-19, and took pride in the fact that he was able to visit all the Dioceses in the country
“I will keep among my best memories the interaction I had with various Church institutions which include schools, hospitals, and missions around the country witnessing the presence of the Church, especially in the most marginalized areas,” said the new Nuncio to Colombia.
During the three-year tenure in the country, Archbishop Rudelli said, “I had so many occasions of dialogue and of cooperation with the bishops, the Secretariat of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishop Conference, with the Conference of Major Religious Superiors (CMRS) and with many leaders of the Catholic Church at all levels; priests, religious and lay people.”