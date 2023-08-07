17:45 by Staff Reporter Have your say: The killing of an opposition supporter in Zimbabwe was by ruling party followers, witnesses say

Supporters of Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa hold placards upon his arrival for a a rally on the outskirts of Harare on Sunday, July 17, 2023. In an interview with The Associated Press Chamisa gave warning that any evidence of tampering by Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party in this month’s elections could lead to “total disaster” for an already-beleaguered nation. Zimbabwe has a history of violent and disputed votes. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)