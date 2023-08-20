19:06 by Foreign Policy Have your say: Zimbabwe at the Crossroads: 2023 Election Will Determine its Future

From Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 until the military “non-coup” that overthrew him in 2017, the late Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist. It came as a surprise, therefore, when the army, which had long been the instrument of his control, placed him and his wife under house arrest and seized control of the government in a relatively bloodless coup.