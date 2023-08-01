1.8.2023 11:43
by ENCA

Zimbabwe elections | Chamisa accuses Mnangagwa of abusing courts

Tensions are rising in Zimbabwe as election day nears. The opposition is accusing President Mnangagwa of abusing the courts to eliminate competition.

 

eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports. #dstv403

