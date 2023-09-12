Brief Information On David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa The Deputy Minister Of Finance

They argue that the decision reflects nepotism and corruption, undermining the government’s credibility. Nelson Chamisa, the opposition leader, described it as a “gigantic fraud” and accused Mnangagwa of not prioritizing the nation’s economic challenges.
Brief information on David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa:
– David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa is a 34-year-old son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
– He is currently a ZANU PF Youth Quota Member of Parliament (MP) for the Midlands Province.
– He is actively involved in the ZANU PF Youth League structures as a Provincial Member.
– In 2021, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa was still enrolled in a Degree program in Tourism and Hospitality at Lupane State University. He completed his studies and graduated in 2022.
– In 2021, he assumed the position of LSU SRC President without going through an election process.
– Kudakwashe is one of the founding Partners at Flame-Lily Venture Capital Group (PVT) LTD. Flame-Lily Venture Capital specializes in private equity investment and advisory services. Their primary focus areas include financial services, mining, real estate, and construction within Zimbabwe and the Southern African region.
– Kudakwashe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Actuarial Science, which he obtained from Drake University (USA) between 2009 and 2011.
– Additionally, he completed his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree at the University of Zimbabwe.
– From 2015 to 2020, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa served as a Board member of the National Building Society, contributing to its operations and decision-making processes.