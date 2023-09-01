12:48 by Pindula News Have your say: CCC Demands Release Of Sikhala And Ngarivhume As Condition For Fresh Elections

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has demanded the immediate release of detained opposition leaders, Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume, along with others, as a precondition for conducting fresh elections. The party has rejected the results of the recent harmonised elections held on August 23-24, 2023, which declared ZANU PF as the winner of the majority of National Assembly seats and President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the presidential election, defeating CCC candidate Nelson Chamisa.