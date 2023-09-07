CCC leader says We’re under siege

Chamisa has kept the nation guessing on his next move after rejecting the results of the August 23 to 24 elections which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa being declared the winner. The opposition leader was expected to file a Constitutional Court application challenging the results, but he didn’t.
He has, however, dispatched his top party officials on a diplomatic offensive to court the support of regional leaders for a fresh election. Chamisa told source yesterday in an interview that this has prompted Zanu PF and State security agents to harass his supporters demanding to know what he is planning after disputing the election results.
"We are going to take this matter up with the relevant authorities, the police to make sure that investigations are done and we are going to raise this issue internationally and with the region to say this is unacceptable," Chamisa said.