CiZC Urges SADC To Act Decisively In Resolving The Ongoing Crisis In Zimbabwe

During an online discussion titled “Zimbabwe’s Post-Election Legitimacy and Way Forward,” the CiZC concluded that it is crucial for SADC to play an active role in holding the Zimbabwean government and its institutions accountable. They stressed the importance of a dialogue process facilitated by SADC that includes all stakeholders, including civil society and the church, to address the issue of disputed elections.
The CiZC urged SADC to push for transparency and credibility in elections within the region, based on the report from the SADC electoral observer mission. CiZC said:
There is widespread concurrence that it is in the best interest of Sadc to act boldly in finding a lasting solution to the Zimbabwean crisis which continues to have ramifications across the region.
Sadc-facilitated all stakeholders’ dialogue process is imperative to help cure the scourge of disputed elections in Zimbabwe. The dialogue process must in no way be a political pact and in this regard, the role of civil society and other stakeholders that include the church, is critical.
Based on the Zimbabwean crisis post the 2023 elections, Sadc needs to stamp authority and push for transparency and credibility on elections within the region.
The opposition Citizens Coalitions for Change has been actively advocating for fresh elections and has sought support from both the region and the African Union in their efforts. The CCC led by Nelson Chamisa wants the elections supervised by an impartial body like SADC, the African Union or the United Nations instead of the perceived biased Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).