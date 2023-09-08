8.9.2023 15:41
by Staff Reporter

Mabel Chinomona re-elected President of Senate

Cde Mabel Chinomona has been re elected President of Senate after garnering 50 votes against 25 for Senator Felix Magalela Sibanda of CCC.

