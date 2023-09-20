9:26 by Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo Have your say: Politicians Aren’t Here To Save Us!

In politics, hope often blooms within our hearts, fueling a belief that change is on the horizon. We yearn for leaders who will champion our causes, fight for our rights, and navigate the path towards a better future. Yet, it is with great sadness that I, as a Zimbabwean, have come to realize a harsh truth: politicians aren't here to save us.