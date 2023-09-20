9:26 by Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo Have your say: What Will Freedom Truly Cost Us?

In the depths of despair, there exists a flicker of hope. Or so we dare to believe. As a nation, Zimbabwe has been haunted by a tumultuous history, riddled with oppression, corruption, and a desperate thirst for power. The struggle for freedom has been an arduous one, a never-ending battle against countless oppressors. But as we gaze upon the horizon, we are compelled to ask ourselves, what will freedom truly cost us?