Chin’ono says Zimbabweans are disappointed with the ANC. The head of the SADC Election Observer Mission to Zimbabwe, Nevers Mumba, has called on those criticising its report to allow the body to process it. Mumba says the critics’ accusation that the observer team was biased, are unfounded.
8.9.2023 13:16
Zim Election I ANC, ZANU-PF ties under spotlight
Zimbabwean journalist and activist, Hopewell Chin'ono, has criticised what he terms ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's stifling of public discourse around the Zimbabwean elections. Chin'ono claims that he is in possession of information that Mbalula blocked Wits University's OR Tambo School of Leadership from hosting Zimbabwean academic, Ibbo Mandaza, from conducting a lecture scheduled for today on last month's elections in the neighbouring country.