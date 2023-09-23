11:02 by Pindula News Have your say: Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Announces By-Elections In Four Wards

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that by-elections will be held in four wards across the country. These by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of some of the candidates in those wards before August 23, 2023, harmonised elections. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZEC said the affected wards are Kusile RDC Ward 13, Nkayi RDC Ward 11, Vungu RDC Ward 14, and Zvimba RDC Ward 23.