BPRA slams recalls of elected officials

A member who claims to be the interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Sengezo Tshabangu recently recalled 15 parliamentarians and has followed it up with the recall of 18 councillors, 12 of whom are from Bulawayo.
Speaking during an X-space organised by Accountability Lab Zimbabwe, BPRA Communications Officer, Duduzile Mathema said the recalls are a burden as they leave residents without representatives.
Mathema added that the recalls have disenfranchised voters who went out in their numbers to elect their new representatives.
“Recalls came in as a surprise, particularly to the people who had exercised their voting rights on election day between 23 and 24 August 2023 through being able to elect their preferred candidate,” she said
Mathema said such powers should not be concentrated on a political party or individual but citizens who are a key stakeholder should be consulted.
Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Community Podium, Nkosikhona Dibiti also concurred that the bigger problem is that the electorate is not involved in the conversation or decision making.
“While they fight, the grass is the one that suffers, which is in this case the citizens and the electorate who chose their leaders. They are the ones that had another forced opportunity to re-do it again by way of voting again,” he said.
Dibiti said there is a need for political parties to solve their fights internally.
“You look at Bulawayo, it has the least registered in Zimbabwe and having a conversation about voting again is another thing. The by-elections in Bulawayo are the worst, the turnout is the worst ever.”
“Some of these things we have no answers to the electorate, political parties should do something about that and ensure that as they fight their own fights they are able to deal with them internally without affecting the electorate,” he said.