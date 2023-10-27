Nkulumane MP lines up victory celebration

The event, dubbed the Siyabonga Victory Citizens Celebration, will be held next month.
Moyo said the event “will not only celebrate our victory but also pave the way for real development in our beloved constituency”.
“It will be a time of unity, of solidarity and of renewed hope,” said Moyo.
The legislator expressed gratitude to the constituents who voted him into office for the next five years.
“Nkulumane, a name that echoes the strength and resilience of our ancestors, resonates through history as the place named after Prince Nkulumane, the firstborn son of the great founder of pre-colonial Zimbabwe, king Mzilikazi. Today we embark on a journey to awaken the giant that is Nkulumane. Together, we shall make Nkulumane roar to life, not only for Bulawayo, not only for Zimbabwe but for the entire world to hear our triumphant song,” said Moyo.
He said under his leadership, “your voices will be heard, your concerns addressed and your dreams realised.”
“I pledge to be a humble servant of the people, a representative who will listen to everyone, regardless of gender, race, creed, or political affiliation. Together, we shall transcend our differences, for we are one community with one shared destiny.”
Moyo called on citizens to rally behind him as they start a new story for Nkulumane, “ filled with promise, prosperity, and the resounding voice of progress.”