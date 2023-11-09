Tshabangu Recalls Over 50 More CCC Councillors

According to a list shared on social media platforms by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, Tshabangu and his colleagues within CCC have listed more than 50 councillors who should be recalled.
Below is a list of CCC councillors set to be expelled from their respective local authorities:
Harare City Council
Ian Makone – Ward 18
Kudzai Kadzombe – Ward 41
Denford Ngadziore – Ward 16
Lovejoy Chitegu – Ward 36
Samuel Gwenzi – Ward 5
Chido Hamauswa – PR
Tariboyi Sabina – PR
Florence Cheza – PR
Fadzai Matimba – PR
Chitungwiza Municipal Council
Jerita Mutingwende – Ward 1
Lovemore Maiko – Ward 7
Kudakwashe John – Ward 21
Marondera Municipality
Thompson Magawula – Ward 10
Bonface Tagwirei – Ward 3
Abel Nyakarombo – Ward 8
Define Nyatondo – PR
Ms Mtizwa – PR
Manyame Rural District Council
Innocent Kuziva Hapapari – Ward 7
Gweru City Council
Kumirai Rutsvara – Ward 11
Kundiona Siphiwe – PR Women’s Quota
Magaya Mirriam – PR Women’s Quota
Masocha Ronah – PS Women’s Quota
Chakauya Olivia Sibongile PR Women’s Quota
Kwekwe City Council
Henry Madzorera – Ward 10
Melody Chingara – Ward 5
Simon Machisvo – Ward 9
Mutare City Council
Sophia Gwasira – Ward 8
Cloud Nengomasha – Ward 12
Simon Mapuwire – Ward 5
Chiredzi Town Council
Roger Chikonye – Ward 7
Musingashari Musingashari – Ward 6
Chegutu Municipal Council
Edward Dzeka – Ward 12
Alice Kudhlande – Ward 5
Loice Tigirigi – Ward 9
Chinhoyi Municipal Council
Ninion Varandeni – Ward 9
Lovemore Kuwakumire – Ward 10
Dyke Mukumbi – Ward 12
Florence Masache PR
Dorcas Marunga – PR
Hurungwe Council
Tichaona Mungwariri – Ward 1
Felistus Mapfumo – PR
Norton Municipal Council
Eshwedi Chamunogwa – Ward 11
Jonathan Chikaponya – Ward 12
Patience Chigodora – PR
Rosemary Nalika – PR
Victoria Falls Town Council
Priscilla Mhlanga – Ward 8
Daniel Moyo – Ward 11
Ephias Mambume – Ward 1
Mthunzi Mpofu – Ward 9
Maria Ndlovu – PR
Mabukani Ndlovu – PR
Takawira Rural District Council
Wonder Chiverengo – Ward 14
Binga North Rural District Council
Jimmy Siamambwe Muleya – Ward 2