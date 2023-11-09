9.11.2023 11:40
by Pindula News

Tshabangu Recalls Over 50 More CCC Councillors

Self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has ordered further recalls of dozens of the party’s councillors across the country, among them Harare mayor Ian Makone and Kwekwe mayor Henry Madzorera.

According to a list shared on social media platforms by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, Tshabangu and his colleagues within CCC have listed more than 50 councillors who should be recalled.

Below is a list of CCC councillors set to be expelled from their respective local authorities:

Harare City Council

Ian Makone – Ward 18

Kudzai Kadzombe – Ward 41

Denford Ngadziore – Ward 16

Lovejoy Chitegu – Ward 36

Samuel Gwenzi – Ward 5

Chido Hamauswa – PR

Tariboyi Sabina – PR

Florence Cheza – PR

Fadzai Matimba – PR

Chitungwiza Municipal Council

Jerita Mutingwende – Ward 1

Lovemore Maiko – Ward 7

Kudakwashe John – Ward 21

Marondera Municipality

Thompson Magawula – Ward 10

Bonface Tagwirei – Ward 3

Abel Nyakarombo – Ward 8

Define Nyatondo – PR

Ms Mtizwa – PR

Manyame Rural District Council

Innocent Kuziva Hapapari – Ward 7

Gweru City Council

Kumirai Rutsvara – Ward 11

Kundiona Siphiwe – PR Women’s Quota

Magaya Mirriam – PR Women’s Quota

Masocha Ronah – PS Women’s Quota

Chakauya Olivia Sibongile PR Women’s Quota

Kwekwe City Council

Henry Madzorera – Ward 10

Melody Chingara – Ward 5

Simon Machisvo – Ward 9

Mutare City Council

Sophia Gwasira – Ward 8

Cloud Nengomasha – Ward 12

Simon Mapuwire – Ward 5

Chiredzi Town Council

Roger Chikonye – Ward 7

Musingashari Musingashari – Ward 6

Chegutu Municipal Council

Edward Dzeka – Ward 12

Alice Kudhlande – Ward 5

Loice Tigirigi – Ward 9

Chinhoyi Municipal Council

Ninion Varandeni – Ward 9

Lovemore Kuwakumire – Ward 10

Dyke Mukumbi – Ward 12

Florence Masache PR

Dorcas Marunga – PR

Hurungwe Council

Tichaona Mungwariri – Ward 1

Felistus Mapfumo – PR

Norton Municipal Council

Eshwedi Chamunogwa – Ward 11

Jonathan Chikaponya – Ward 12

Patience Chigodora – PR

Rosemary Nalika – PR

Victoria Falls Town Council

Priscilla Mhlanga – Ward 8

Daniel Moyo – Ward 11

Ephias Mambume – Ward 1

Mthunzi Mpofu – Ward 9

Maria Ndlovu – PR

Mabukani Ndlovu – PR

Takawira Rural District Council

Wonder Chiverengo – Ward 14

Binga North Rural District Council

Jimmy Siamambwe Muleya – Ward 2

Post published in: Featured

