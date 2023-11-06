ZERA Has Reduced Prices Of Fuel, Both Diesel And Blend

- Diesel 50: ZWL$9 971.19/litre
- Diesel 50: US$1.74/litre
- Blend – E20: ZWL$8 957.19/litre
- Blend – E20: US$ 1.56/litre
Fuel prices for October were as follows:
- Diesel 50: ZWL$10,032.51/litre
- Diesel 50: US$1.79/litre
- Blend – E20: ZWL$9,247.71/litre
- Blend – E20: US$1.65/litre
Prices of fuel effective 7 September 2023 were as follows:
- Diesel 50: ZWL8 160.44/litre
- Diesel 50: US$1.76/litre
- Blend – E20: ZWL$7 648.14/litre
- Blend – E20: US$1.65/litre
August prices were as follows:
- Diesel 50: ZWL7,492.63
- Diesel 50: US$1.65,
- Blend – E20: ZWL7,300.72
- Blend – E20: US$1.61
In July, ZERA had released the prices per litre as follows:
- Diesel 50: ZWL9,200.03
- Diesel 50: US$1.58;
- Blend – E20: ZWL9,113.66
- Blend – E20: US$1.57.
The prices for November 2023 are based on M-1 which refers to refer to the cost of importing fuel into Zimbabwe. The M-1 price is determined by various factors, including international crude oil prices, transportation costs, port charges, insurance costs, and taxes. The M-1 price is used as a basis for setting the local pump prices of petrol and diesel in Zimbabwe. The M-1 price is subject to change depending on the fluctuations in the global oil market and other factors that affect the cost of importing fuel.
ZERA said the price will remain effective until 4 December 2023. ZERA has advised the public and operators that the blending ratio is at E20. Operators are allowed to sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as stipulated by the fuel pricing regulations.
Stakeholders are urged to verify the petroleum price releases by ZERA on the official ZERA website, Facebook, or Twitter handle.