Police Identify Five Of The Nine Victims Of Beitbridge Buses Collision

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred on Saturday morning when a City bus, carrying 25 passengers, struck a donkey and veered into the path of a Blue Circle bus with 43 passengers on board.
The fatal accident unfolded at the 267-kilometer peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on March 16, 2024, around 1:20 AM.
Police said seven people died instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries upon admission at Beitbridge District Hospital.
39 individuals were injured, with nine referred to United Bulawayo Hospital, 12 admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital, and 18 treated and discharged.
The victims’ identities are as follows:
1. Taurai Muketiwa: A male adult employed by Blue Circle Bus Company as an assistant driver.
2. Mudarikwa Netsai (40): A female adult from Chegutu.
3. Rangarirai Mbizvo (43): A female adult from Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge.
4. Miriam Majengu: A female adult from Macheke.
5. Clever Chikare: A male adult from Phase 2 Damafalls, Harare.
The other four victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin. Added Assitant Comm Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should observe stipulated speed limits and abide by the road rules and regulations to curb road accidents.
Above all drivers are implored to avoid travelling at night as most road traffic accidents are recorded during this time due to visibility and observation challenges.