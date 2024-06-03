18:51 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Environmental Health Workers on the Frontlines of Zimbabwe’s Cholera Outbreak

Mutare – The number of cholera cases in Zimbabwe is declining thanks to the expanded and decentralized cholera response activities undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), supported by WHO and other partners. While current figures remain higher compared to the same period last year, this reduction is a welcome development, given the alarming surge between November 2023 and January this year.