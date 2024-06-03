Harare City Chess Club Humbled by Chitown Masters

Harare City failed to hold on and hence suffered a 5-1 loss to their perennial second placed team in the past three seasons. Vitalis Mapuranga failed to hold on against Tanaka Katsande in a subtle end game. Vitalis,postulated that,”I was tricked in the end game. He found a good continuation which led to my crumbling in a tricky end game.” On board two Elisha Chimbamu failed to hold in another end game explosive which he had a knight and three pawns against Bishop and three pawns. His pawns were taken as the knight was forced to man them. In the end he lost a painful end game just like his colleague. Tinashe Chinhanga lost to Mugove Muririma on board three in another exciting explosive encounter. Gilbert Shoniwa who played on board four lost to Delight Kagogoda. Mutsikwi defeated Gibson Malije on board five, while WCM Refiloe’s win against Ngonidzashe Zigari prevented a complete whitewash from Chitown Masters.
In other matches played, Asante defeated Waterfalls with a score of 3.5-2.5, thanks to Spencer Masango’s tactical win over Fide Master Roy Mwadzura. The Mhondoro chess team managed a draw against Harare Polytechnic team, while Minerva lost 2-4 against Academy B lost to Belvedere Free Piece by 3.5-2.5.
Glen Norah Knights Academy lost 4-2 to the Immortals chess team. This marked a day of a very intense chess competition in the chess league by the falling of the teams that were dominating in the first half of the season. It will be another week of chess playing as they exchange swords over the chess boards this coming weekend.