4:49 by Magari Mandebvu Have your say: Win or lose?

As we watched the South African election results, the first remark I heard was “ANC have lost”. On the contrary, I believe they may have won a very significant victory. Mandela’s ANC is nothing without the principles of the People’s Charter, which was all about giving everyone a voice. Mandela as President lived that principle. He didn’t make the world perfect, but imagine a world without him.