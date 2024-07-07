Gokwe drug syndicate arrested, headman incites villagers to attack police
Midlands Propol in charge of operations, Assistant Commissioner Martin Matambo told journalists at a press briefing today that the syndicate comprising of two women and one man was arrested for Cultivation and Possession of Dagga.
“The arrest happened on 3 July 2024 at about 2200 hours and in the process, a contraband of 6 500 live plants and 170 kgs dry packaged dagga was recovered.
The accused persons are Brian Kuruwa (Male) aged, 36 years, Talkmore Muzondiwa (Female) aged 30 years and Shylet Magigani (Female) aged 32 years
They are all from Village Kuruwa staying near Svisvi perennial river,” he said.
He added that on 3 July 2024 a tip was received to the effect that some villagers were dealing in dangerous drugs and cultivating dagga in places along Svisvi River banks taking advantage that it was not easily accessible since it is mountainous.
“At about 2200 hours, police officers comprising astute detectives, Support Unit and Police intelligence personnel immediately reacted to the information.
They allegedly found accused person number one, Brian Kuruwa actually watering a plantation of dagga. He was immediately arrested and 67 plants of dagga were uprooted from his garden.
Subsequent investigations led the police to accused person number two Talkmore Muzondiwa’s place of residence where a recovery of a full 50kgs sack of loose dagga was made. The accused person was arrested in her bedroom hut,” he said.
He added that Magigani was found at her homestead and a further recovery of 3×40kg of dagga placed in her bedroom hut was made, leading to her arrest.
It is also said that during the police raids, Muzondiwa’s husband who is the kraal head, Joseph Kuruwa (43) escaped from home and mobilized other villagers to fight the police.
“Their effort was however overcomed by the police who had to fire warning shots,” he said.
The accused persons were taken to Gokwe Police Station for continuation of investigations.
On 4 July 2024 they appeared at Gokwe Magistrate Court where they were convicted and sentenced.
Kuruwa was sentenced to four years imprisonment with labour and one year was suspended.
Muzondiwa was slapped with 24 months imprisonment and eight months were suspended.
Magigani was sentenced to three years effective imprisonment.