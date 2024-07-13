If the current Zimbabwean government were a person, it would be sentenced to life in prison for the continued looting that has been happening after the military coup! – HOPEWELL CHIN’ONO

This shocking revelation is further proof of the widespread rampant corruption plaguing Zimbabwe under ZANUPF and President Mnangagwa.
The fact that the government can purchase so many items and not deliver a single one is a clear indication of serious criminal behaviour that must be addressed NOW by any means necessary.
It is upsetting to think that these resources, which could have been used to improve the lives of Zimbabweans, have been squandered by corrupt ZANUPF officials who prioritise their own greed over the well being of the nation.
Zimbabwean hospitals don’t even have paracetamol, pensioners are not being paid their pensions, and citizens don’t have clean drinking water.
The Zimbabwean Government and State are under the firm grip of a criminal mafia that won’t stop until STOPPED!
