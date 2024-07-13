UNESCO and Partners Celebrate Great Zimbabwe Development Project Milestones

UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa and its partners handed over essential equipment and strategic documents to the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) as they celebrated key milestones achieved under the Great Zimbabwe Development project in Masvingo on 27 June 2024.

The handover event marked a major step in the preservation and sustainable development of the Great Zimbabwe World Heritage Site.

Speaking at the event, the guest of honour, Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, appreciated the French Government for partnering with the Government of Zimbabwe in helping with efforts towards preserving, conserving and sustaining of the Great Zimbabwe national monument. He stated that the Government of Zimbabwe stands ready to continue mobilising resources for the continuous improvement of facilities at the national monument, calling on the project partners to continue demonstrating best practices in sustainable heritage management and inspiring partners across the country to come together for the benefit of similar sites and communities dotted across the country.