By Costa Nkomo
Ambassador Tremont stated that these principles are the only pathway to regaining the economic self-reliance that Zimbabwe lost after embarking on a period “tyrannical rule” under the late leader Robert Mugabe before President Emmerson Mnangagwa overthrew him in a military coup in November 2027 ending his iron fist 37-year rule.
Zimbabwe’s economy has faced significant challenges since 2000, particularly following the government’s controversial land reform programme. This programme, which aimed to address colonial-era land imbalances, has been widely criticised for its implementation and its impact on the country’s agricultural sector.
The nation’s debt has ballooned to over US$18 billion, unemployment has risen to an estimated 80%, and the currency has been devalued multiple times, resulting in significant financial hardship for Zimbabweans, especially pensioners. Corruption has reigned ugly head and at some point Mugabe claimed over US$15 billion dollars worth of diamonds disappeared in Chiadzwa unaccounted.
The country’s healthcare system and social services have also suffered, leading many Zimbabweans, particularly young people, to seek better opportunities abroad. Estimates suggest that over 3 million Zimbabweans have migrated to South Africa alone in search of employment and refuge.
During a press conference in Harare, Ambassador Tremont pointed to the United States as a model for economic prosperity, highlighting its commitment to upholding democratic principles and the freedoms enshrined in its constitution.
“These are the rights and protections that the Zimbabwean people fought and died for in the liberation struggle,” Trentmont said. “These rights, freedoms, and principles are the pathway to economic prosperity. In our experience, the freedom and inclusion of the entire population into the economic system is what led us to be the economic prosperous country we are today, and that’s what we recommend to Zimbabwe and other countries.”
Responding to the ambassador’s remarks, Zimbabwe’s Information Ministry Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana, offered a more evasive statement: “Zimbabwe is a friend to all and enemy to none. That is our position.”
Ambassador Tremont also reaffirmed the U.S.’s willingness to resume its participation in the African Development Bank (AfDB)-led debt restructuring process, a process it had previously withdrawn from due to concerns about the 2023 elections. However, she stressed that the U.S. would only return to the table once the Zimbabwean government demonstrates a commitment to democratic principles and human rights.
“We are looking forward to new democracy and governance indicators that will give us a sense of where the government stands on the democracy and good governance pathway so that we can return to the table and continue with these talks,” she said.
Mangwana, in another evasive response, stated, “Zimbabwe is open for business.”
Ambassador Tremont also noted that the U.S. would not engage with entities that support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The US also announced an additional US$39 million to support Zimbabwean food aid in the wake of the El Nino induced drought.