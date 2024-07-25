ZANU PF War Veterans League Pushes For Mnangagwa Third Term

However, in an with ZBC News on Wednesday night, ZANU PF Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Douglas Mahiya, said the war veterans’ league will try to persuade Mnangagwa to continue in office beyond 2028.

Mahiya argued that this would enable Mnangagwa to fully implement his Vision 2030 agenda of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income society. Said Mahiya:

The question (is not) whether he wants to rest or not, we can beg him to stay so that we benefit from his capabilities. We don’t go about complying with individual thinking, expressions or understanding, we stick to the original principles of the revolution.

The ZANU PF Masvingo Province was the first to publicly call for Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond his current term, followed by the ZANU PF Midlands Youth League.

Since then, ZANU PF youth leagues in several other provinces, including Mashonaland East, Bulawayo, and Matabeleland North, have also requested that Mnangagwa disregard the constitutional two-term limit and continue as president.