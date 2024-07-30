8:43 by ENCA Have your say: Zimbabwe Human Rights | Amnesty calls for IDs for the stateless

Stateless people are being treated like stray animals in Zimbabwe. This is according to a report by Amnesty International. It's now calling on authorities to grant them Identity Documents. Over 3-hundred-thousand people in Zimbabwe are stateless. They are the descendants of migrants who settled there pre-indepence. Others are survivors of the Gukurahundi Massacres of the 1980s. eNCA Correspondent Pindai Dube reports. #enca #dstv403