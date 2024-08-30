30.8.2024 4:59
by Pindula News

EcoCash Partners With MultiChoice Zimbabwe For Convenient DStv Payments

EcoCash, Zimbabwe’s leading mobile money platform, has announced a partnership with MultiChoice Zimbabwe to offer customers a convenient and secure way to pay their DStv subscriptions.

 

This collaboration allows EcoCash users to pay their monthly DStv fees directly from their EcoCash wallet, enabling instant activation of their DStv account.

With this partnership, EcoCash customers can access a wide range of international sports, entertainment, news, and current affairs from the comfort of their homes.

The mobile money firm aims to simplify the payment process, making it easier for customers to enjoy their favourite TV shows and sports.

DStv, offered by MultiChoice, provides exclusive content, including the latest movies and live sports, such as the English Premier League.

EcoCash encourages customers with smartphones to use the EcoCash app for fast and easy payments.

Alternatively, customers can use the USSD channel to pay their DStv subscriptions, which will result in the automatic reactivation of their account.

This partnership demonstrates EcoCash’s commitment to adding value to its customers by creating convenient payment options.

By working together, EcoCash and MultiChoice aim to enhance the viewing experience for DStv subscribers in Zimbabwe.

