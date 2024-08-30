Magistrate To Conduct Site Inspection At Madzibaba Ishmael’s Canaan Shrine

As reported by H-Metro, the inspection follows a successful application by Harare District Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira for the court to observe the activities at the shrine firsthand.
“Inspection in loco” is a process where individuals or groups examine a specific location to gather evidence pertinent to a case.
Prosecutors plan to lead evidence from their final witness at the shrine to strengthen their case.
Chokurongerwa and seven others are on trial for mistreating 41 children, conducting burials without proper orders, and failing to notify authorities of births and deaths.
In their defence, Chokurongerwa and his co-defendants argued that they did not have a guardianship obligation toward the minors, saying it was not their responsibility to care for them. In a statement, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) said:
The Court will be conducting an inspection in loco at Madzibaba Ishmael’s Canaan shrine in Nyabira tomorrow as the State case continues in the trial versus Chokurongerwa and others.
Chokurongerwa (54) is appearing together with Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunhire (53), Wonder Kabaya (41), Devlodge Katsande (48), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47) and Shingirai Ngavafume (42), all from Lilly Farm in Nyabira.