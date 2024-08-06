18:32 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Success followed by Failure

In 1962 I was assigned to the task of relocating some 30 000 families who had lived in the basin of what is now known as Kariba Dam – still the largest manmade lake in the world. I found myself in Gokwe surrounded by 8 million acres of State Land that was to be settled by these displaced people. Over the next three years we built roads, drilled boreholes and settled thousands of families who had lived along the Zambezi river for centuries.