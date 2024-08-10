WE’RE NOT GOING ANYWHERE

A gentle sensitive person, what he was remembered for was not his preaching, or writing or teaching, but, in the words of one of the other first companions, his ‘gracious conversation which powerfully drew to the love of God all those with whom he dealt.’
Could we say there are three levels of conversation? First there is the spontaneous politeness of chatting to the person next you in a queue at a store. It matters little what you talk about – the weather, the prices, the football score – the point is to relate to someone and lighten the burden of waiting.
Then there is the more pointed conversation in the family or with friends where often it is just socialising or maybe there are issues to be resolved. We might enter into these with our own agenda intent on making a point to another and winning them to a certain course of action. Or we may be just socialising.
Thirdly, there is a level of conversation where we explore some difficult issue together with no preconceived outcome, no ‘hidden agenda’ beyond a desire to engage with respect and kindness. This requires attention to the other in a way that may stretch me to my limits. I listen in silence, without interrupting. I try to grasp what the other is saying even if it goes beyond anything I can relate to.
In the sixth chapter of the gospel of John, Jesus reveals a mystery. No one understands. And they are not prepared to even try. ‘The Jews were complaining because Jesus said, ‘I am the bread that came down from heaven.’ ‘We know him’, they said, ‘he is Jesus, the son of Joseph. How can he say these things?’ They are stuck. They jump to conclusions and so the message escapes them.
But the message is, in the words of Romano Guardini, ‘The Holy Eucharist is the final link in the sacred chain of life-giving nourishment reaching from the remoteness of God into the here and now of human existence.’ Together with all the ways God comes close to us in Bethlehem, Galilee, Calvary and the garden, this is the way he reaches us individually to nourish us and lead us to freedom.
The chapter ends with the people going away and leaving Jesus. ‘We can’t take this anymore.’ Jesus turns to his close companions, ‘Will you go too?’ Then Peter rises above the impasse and says, ‘We don’t understand either but we know you have the words of life. We’re not going anywhere. We’re staying.’
That is the height of conversation. We don’t understand but we’re not walking away.
