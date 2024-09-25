9:58 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Africa Albida Tourism Triumphs at 2025 AZTA Awards with Top Honours for Victoria Falls Safari Lodge and Lokuthula Lodges

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) has once again demonstrated its leadership in Zimbabwe’s hospitality industry, clinching two prestigious awards at the 2025 Association of Zimbabwe Travel Agents (AZTA) awards held on 21 September at The Beach House Restaurant in Harare under the theme “Country and Western”. Victoria Falls Safari Lodge was named Best Resort Hotel for an unprecedented 26th consecutive year, while Lokuthula Lodges secured the award for Best Self-Catering Facility for the 10th year, and Wendy Bourne, AAT Sales Executive, received the award for the Most Outstanding Voluntary Service to travel agents for the twelfth year, in recognition of her sterling contribution to the industry.