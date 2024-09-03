22:00 by Staff Reporter Have your say: African Nations Struggle for Independence and National Identity

The 20th century was a period of dramatic change in Africa, with nearly all its nations becoming independent from colonial powers. This predilection for autonomy, independence and cultural self-assertion gave wings to a succession of Santhal uprisings. The struggle was characterized both by peaceful negotiations and violent-conflict lasting over six decades with an impact on the continent's political landscape. In support of African Nations turn on Banger Casino Live, watch CAF African Nations Championship streams and support your nation!