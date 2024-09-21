BILL WATCH 34/2024 [19th September 2024]

Yesterday the Minister of Finance gave notice that today he would ask the National Assembly to resolve to fast-track all government business in order to complete outstanding matters before the end of the year. Assuming that the Assembly has acceded to the Minister’s request, Standing Orders that prohibit successive stages of Bills being taken on the same day, and those that prevent the House sitting after 7 p.m., are all suspended until further notice.
This means that the following seven Bills will be rushed through the Assembly:
· Finance Bill 24 [link]
· Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill [link]
· Death Penalty Abolition Bill [link]
· Administration of Estates Amendment Bill [link]
· Persons with Disabilities Bill [link]
· Parks and Wild Life Amendment Bill [link]
· Medical Services Amendment Bill [link]
The Bills will also be rushed through the Senate, if the Senate agrees to suspend its Standing Orders in the same way.
Comment
Parliament is the supreme law-making body in Zimbabwe and it is important that its legislation should be enacted with the greatest care. Section 139(3) of the Constitution states:
“(3) The procedures and processes of Parliament and its committees, as provided for in Standing Orders, must promote transparency, must encourage the involvement of members of all political parties in Parliament and the public, and must be fair and just.”
That is why Standing Orders require Bills to be considered and reported on by parliamentary committees, which must consult the public, and why each House of Parliament normally debates every Bill on three separate occasions.
It is most regrettable that the National Assembly has voted to fast-track these important Bills. Some, such as the Medical Services Amendment Bill and the PVO Amendment Bill, are controversial – though admittedly the Assembly has already debated the latter Bill at some length. But no Bill, whether controversial or not, should be rushed through Parliament. All Bills deserve to be given careful consideration.
Having said that, we should point out that up till now Parliament’s legislative output in this session has been remarkably low. Only one Act has been promulgated this year: the Criminal Laws Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Act, which was published in the Gazette last Friday. Perhaps fast-tracking Bills will spur Parliament to greater action. The government’s legislative agenda which the President announced when he opened Parliament in October last year [link] envisaged nearly 60 Bills being passed this session.