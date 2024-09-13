Insider Job As Chipinge Fawcett $200k Robbers Arrested

A $200,000 robbery in Chipinge at security services company Fawcett earlier this month, has turned out to be an insider job. A Fawcett employee is reported to have provided key information about the company’s operations to the robbers.
The robbers then attacked the Fawcett premises in Chipinge and took US$111,000 and R1,281,320.
The robbers have since been arrested.
A day after the robbery the police had already indicated they suspect an insider job. The Fawcett insider is Norest Masikira aged 43.
Masikira was arrested and eventually revealed the identities of 2 accomplices: Takesure Simango aged 40, Givemore Makoto also aged 40. The two revealed another 2: Tendai Mupatsi aged 25, and his brother Lovejoy Mupatsi aged 38, both from a place called Medium Density in Chipinge.
Of the $110,000 and R1.2, only US $850 and R98k was recovered.