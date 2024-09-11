Mayor Coltart warns water thieves

This was said by city mayor, Cllr David Coltart while addressing councillors during the latest Full Council Meeting.
Cllr Coltart said the council must work with the Zimbabwe Republic Police to effect these arrests, and that the perpetrators must not only be fined for breaching by-laws but must be criminally charged for theft and malicious damage of property.
“There is the unlawful breaking of our water distribution infrastructure. Since our last meeting, we have had several incidents of individuals and even companies breaking into our water lines using large bowsers to extract water, no doubt for profit, but damaging infrastructure and in essence stealing council property-water,” Cllr Coltart said.
“Of course, there is a limit to what the municipal police can do to combat this and we desperately need the assistance of the Zimbabwe Republic Police as we seek to combat this lawlessness. Those who are found wanting should be arrested and not just fined for breach of our bylaws but should be charged with theft and malicious property damage too.”
Cllr Coltart proposed that upon arrest, the equipment used for the criminal activities must be seized and held as exhibits during the criminal proceedings.
“We can speak as long as we like but without the assistance of the ZRP our efforts will be in vain. Our own municipal police and our office do not have the capacity and legal rights to effectively ensure that we deal with this.”
“I wish to address the issue of lawlessness which is affecting the operations of our council. I must make these remarks because they have a very broad impact on our operations. We can pass as many resolutions as we like but if a culture of lawlessness prevails, in our city those resolutions will be undone,” Cllr Coltart said.