Plan to address food insecurity in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean authorities are aiming to distribute 140 000 metric tons of aid grain by the end of October this year to an estimated six million food insecure people in rural Zimbabwe. The country is facing a severe drought which has led to significant crop failures and livestock losses. Urban households are also increasingly becoming vulnerable and an estimated 1.7 million people in urban areas will be assisted with cash for cereal.