by Veritas Have your say: Registration of Political Parties : Some Pros and Cons

For many years there have been calls for political parties in Zimbabwe to be registered, and the calls have become louder after divisions in the opposition CCC party resulted a plethora of recalls and by-elections. Late last year the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs suggested that parties needed to be registered; he complained that “structureless parties” [a dig at the CCC and its off-shoots] were engaging in endless squabbles and recalls of parliamentarians, wasting State money that could be better spent on other things. In February it was reported that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC] had recommended to Parliament that there should be a law providing for the registration of political parties.