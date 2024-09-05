Although the Harare Magistrate’s Court acquitted the group of disorderly conduct, they still face charges related to their unlawful gathering. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, argue these charges are politically motivated, part of a crackdown ahead of a regional summit in Harare on August 17.

After nearly 11 weeks in jail, Timba and the activists appeared in court for their hearing, which had been postponed multiple times. Magistrate Collet Ncube acquitted 12 activists of both charges, noting some were not present at Timba’s home, including Timba’s 19-year-old son, who claimed he was delivering a Father’s Day gift.

Jameson Timba, a cabinet minister from Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), speaks to the press after a high court judge freed him in Harare on June 26, 2011. Jameson Timba was arrested two days earlier at his office and has been police custody since for calling veteran President Robert Mugabe a liar. AFP PHOTO / JEKESAI NJIKIZANA (Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA / AFP)

In a separate case, three pro-democracy activists arrested on July 31 for protesting Timba’s arrest were released on bail. Rights activist Namatai Kwekweza, teachers’ union leader Robson Chere, and former Harare councillor Samuel Gwenzi were detained at the airport while attempting to travel to a civil society conference in Victoria Falls. Kwekweza expressed relief at her release after 36 days in custody.

She emphasized the broader implications of their ordeal, highlighting the plight of the 79 individuals still imprisoned. Their lawyer, Charles Kwaramba, noted the trio was required to pay $150 for their bail. UN-appointed experts had previously reported that they suffered torture in detention, including waterboarding. Chere mentioned lingering chest pains from the abuse he endured.

Amnesty International has documented over 160 arrests of civil society activists and opposition members ahead of the Southern African Development Community summit, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed chairmanship. Following the disputed August 2023 elections, which solidified ZANU-PF’s grip on power, Zimbabwe’s opposition has faced increased repression. Kwekweza reaffirmed her commitment to continue the fight for justice.