Byo residents frustrated by delays in cash-for-cereal drought relief program

Registration for the program, which aims to provide financial support to vulnerable urban populations for purchasing cereal and other essential food items, took place in August.
However, despite registration being completed, many residents have yet to receive any assistance.
The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, July Moyo, previously stated that 6.1 million people in rural areas are currently receiving food handouts, while cash transfers for 1.7 million urban residents are still pending.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the El Niño-induced drought a national disaster after the 2024 ZimLAC Urban Livelihoods Assessment Report revealed that approximately 35 percent of the urban population, or about 1.7 million people, would face food insecurity.
Distribution of SIM cards, which are essential for registration in the cash-for-cereal program, is ongoing in Bulawayo, with residents from various wards being invited to collect them.
“You are requested to come and collect your NetOne SIM card for cash-for-cereal registration on the 13th of October at 9 AM at Vulindlela Primary/Mahlathini Primary. Please bring your National ID card for verification,” read a message received by a resident in Cowdray Park.
Despite this, many residents remain concerned about the delay in receiving financial aid. “The year is almost over, and the drought relief has still not reached residents,” said Sithokozile Ncube, a local resident.
Another resident expressed frustration, stating, “Everyone in Zimbabwe was registered since we didn’t harvest anything last year, but now the year is ending, and people still haven’t received any relief.”
In Ward 17, where SIM card distributions have also taken place, Councilor Sikhululekile Moyo acknowledged that there has been a lack of information about the program’s disbursements. “As a councillor, I didn’t have full information about the program, so it was difficult to answer residents’ questions. The program came, and residents received SIM cards, but there was limited information shared,” she explained.
Councilor Moyo stressed the importance of clear communication to prevent confusion. “When people don’t understand the process, many issues arise. Those who received SIM cards were left uncertain about whether there would be funds or how the SIM cards would be used.”
Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) chairperson Winos Dube echoed these concerns, noting that the program’s delay has caused distress among residents.
“If people are only receiving SIM cards now, in October, the program is already late. By this time, people should have started receiving assistance, especially since the hunger crisis began months ago. Now, with the rainy season approaching, people are even more anxious.”
Dube added that while residents still hope for assistance, the delays have been disheartening. “We should already be talking about a program that is actively helping residents. Yes, any assistance is welcome, but it has come too late.”
Attempts to reach Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, July Moyo, for comment, were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls or respond to messages.