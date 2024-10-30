Citizens demand free health care for sexagenarians

By Ndumiso Tshuma
This was revealed at a public hearing on the Medical Services Amendment Bill, 2024, held in Bulawayo on Wednesday.
The bill, which seeks to align the Medical Services Act with constitutional provisions, proposes free healthcare only for citizens aged 70 and above.
However, the age limit faced strong opposition from residents, who argued it should be lowered to 60 to better reflect Zimbabwe’s retirement age and the health challenges of an ageing population.
Bulawayo resident Twanda Phiri questioned the feasibility of the 70-year limit, suggesting that many citizens would not live long enough to benefit.
“In Zimbabwe, the retirement age is 60. By the time someone reaches 70, they could already be too frail or might not make it to a hospital. It should go down to 60,” he argued.
Nelson Mashiri, another resident, highlighted the financial burden of healthcare for those over 60, noting that the limited resources in public hospitals often force elderly patients to turn to costly private facilities.
Others raised concerns about the affordability of medical aid for seniors.
Pamela Sibanda pointed out that premiums start at around US$90 per month, urging medical aid providers to adjust their pricing to better support elderly citizens.
“When you are old, you need medical aid, and most of the time it’s not affordable. Medical aid providers must reform their pricing to better accommodate elderly citizens, rather than capitalizing on their vulnerabilities,” she said.
Florence Moyo, a retired nurse, described the system as unsustainable for older patients, calling for reforms that would ensure healthcare access regardless of age.
“The current healthcare system is very expensive for elderly people and unsustainable. We need to rethink our approach to ensure that healthcare is accessible to all, regardless of age,” said Moyo.
Kudakwashe Chinembiri said the government must balance economic sustainability with social responsibility to ensure seniors’ access to healthcare.
“We need to prioritise our seniors’ well-being and make healthcare affordable,” he said, urging officials to reconsider the bill’s eligibility criteria in light of Zimbabwe’s economic realities.