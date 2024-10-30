IM Gillian Bwalya,WCM Lubuuto Bwalya Win 2024 LPCA Open

He trailed International Master Richmond Phiri until the final round by a mere half a point. He drew his game against IM Richmond Phiri. The final round witnessed the turn of events as he was held to a draw by William Mwape who handed the title to IM Bwalya who defeated Daka Justrin and Fide Master Geoffrey Luanja in the seventh and eight round to cap a fine performance in a pulsating finish.This was a great tournament for Bwalya who seems to be doing well in International events and just last month.
He played in South Africa where he came second at the Moja Chess Festival. The chess guru won six games and drew two games in this event which was well attended and attracted more than one hundred ten players. Richmond Phiri eventually came second on tie-break after finishing with the same number of points with the winner Gillian Bwalya.Luambula Humphrey came third with 6.5 points so was Chola Midsantos, Handiya John, Mwape William completed the list of those who finished with 6.5 points. Veteran Kiddy Makwayacame seventh with 6 points, so was IM Stanley Chumfwa,Chibwata Paul,Chess Master James Dimba, Daka Justin and Fide Master Mulenga Prince completed the list of prize winners in the main section. Special prizes in the main section were as follows: Henry Lwambula best over player, Best person with Disability was Aaron Banda, who was followed by Harry Sauti with 4 points.
Meanwhile in the ladies section Woman Candidate Master Lubuuto Bwalya won the section with 7.5 points out of 9 games of play.Dziyanyi Tanaka of Zimbabwe came second with 7 points. In third place was Linah Mululu who scored 6.5 points. Likando Namakau came fourth with 6 points. Nila Sauti and Maria Banda were both tied on fifth position with 5.5 points. Best player with a disability was Kadilamwando Tambuzhai.
The tournament was a wholesome tourney with both the senior and junior categories. In the development section under 18 Open section Mofya Stephen came first with 7 points. Sauti Luyepo came second with 6 points. Joe Phiri came third with 5 points.
Under 14 boys category was won by Namiluko Phati with 8.5 points out of 9 games played. Mapulanga Kachana came second on buccholzz with 8.5 points while Choudhary Himaksh came third with 7 points.
Under 14 girls category Bertha Banda came first with 6 points , followed by Mutale Janelle and Shawnita Abigail came third. The under ten boys category was won by Sianyinda Lubomba who scored 8 points. Second position went to Ngambi Mumbi who scored 7.5 points followed by a tie on 6.5 namely: Aarav Singh and Pandey Bhavya.
In the under ten girls category Ilulnga Beautifuland Lwanda Ellah both finished with 6 points. Chibwe Bupel came third with 5.5 points. The winners walked away with medals and cash prizes courtesy of LPCA and its partners. Chairperson Mr Henry Njovu, Maybin Chinama Secretary General and Vernon Phiri Committee member were very instrumental in the organisation of this tournament. Indeed it was a success. More so the minds were engaged through all the calculations throughout the tournament.